1-min read

Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had first time met at the MET Gala in 2017, where the American singer asked the Bollywood diva to be her date for the night.

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2018, 9:31 AM IST
Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had first time met at the MET Gala in 2017, where the American singer asked the Bollywood diva to be her date for the night.
Well, it's not just Nickyanka fans who are drooling over Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's budding romance. In fact, a lot of celebrities also seem to have taken a strong interest in the rumoured couple's love story. Actress Neha Dhupia's recent Instagram update made it clear that she has also been keeping a tab at Nick and Priyanka's romantic tale.

Neha recently shared a throwback photo of Nick on her Instagram story. To be precise, it was a cover of Nick's old album, which Neha captioned as, "Look what I found Priyanka Chopra."

Here's what Neha Dhupia posted:



Priyanka and Nick have time and again been spotted together. The actress recently accompanied Nick to his concert in Brazil, where he performed at the VillaMix festival. The two had also visited Mumbai together to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra last month.

