1-min read

Did Netflix Just Give Out the Biggest Spoiler About Sacred Games 2 with this Cryptic Tweet?

Netflix India teased a potential spoiler from the upcoming 'Sacred Games 2,' ahead of the season premiere on August 15.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Did Netflix Just Give Out the Biggest Spoiler About Sacred Games 2 with this Cryptic Tweet?
Sacred Games 2 poster, courtesy of Instagram
Streaming app Netflix, on Tuesday, tweeted something about the second season of Sacred Games 2 which made fans wonder whether the show is coming to an end. Earlier, they announced the arrival of the new season on August 15, 2019.

Netflix India wrote on Twitter: Iss baar Trivedi bhi nahi bachega. #SacredGames2 premieres 15 August.

It also put out an Instagram post which is more defining about what to expect from the show. They captioned the post: Everything we knew was a lie!

The Instagram post has Ganesh Gaitonde’s (Nawazuddin Sidiqui) commentary that declares something big is about to happen in India, more precisely Mumbai, where the show is set. He says that even Trivedi, a character who is supposed to be the mastermind behind every scheme in the show, wouldn’t be spared.

Sacred Games season 2 also introduces two fresh faces in Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin, while the focus will be on the chase between Sartaj and Trivedi, as Gaitonde makes us realise the importance of amorality in these times.

While Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane as the other director. Neeraj has directed Sartaj's track in the upcoming season. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue as the showrunners and the lead writers of the show.

