Did Nick Jonas' Father Father Paul Kevin Jonas Fail to Recognise Alia Bhatt at the Engagement Bash? See Pic
Did Nick Jonas' father fail to recognise Alia Bhatt at the engagement bash?
Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra's engagement to American pop singer Nick Jonas has literally become the talk of the town. From her roka ceremony to her engagement bash, netizens have been busy sharing their photos on social media.
Priyanka made sure that the ceremony - followed by a party - was a close affair with only close friends and relatives as attendees. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bharadwaj, Parineeti Chopra, Ambani family and Alia Bhatt were among the few to attend the celebration.
Soon after the engagement, Jonas' family left for the US. On their way back, Nick's father Kevin Jonas shared a post that read, "Just arrived back home from our wonderful trip to India. This was the newspaper reading material on the flight!".
The clipping titled "Friends and family raise a toast to Priyanka and Nick" was an collection of photos of celebrities who had attended the bash. The new paper report also included a picture of Alia Bhatt. What caught our attention was that Kevin tagged everybody while sharing the post except Gully Boy actress. Yes, Papa Jonas probably couldn't recognise her among all the new faces he met during the weekend.
A fan was quick to remind him that the actress in black was Alia, to which he replied "Thank you for reminding me".
Image grab from Kevin Jonas' Instagram
The rumour has it that the new couple doesn't plan to delay the wedding and are expected to get married in October.
