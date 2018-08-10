Did Nick Jonas Just Confirm His Engagement with Priyanka Chopra?

Last month Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had set the internet ablaze, when it was rumorued that Nick had popped the question to the Quantico star on her 36th birthday. In fact, if rumours are to be believed the American singer closed down Tiffany & Co store to pick the best ring. They are clearly one of the most talked celeb couples round the globe. Every picture of them goes viral, and netizens can't stop gushing over the pair.One of social media's favourite couple, the duo always surprises everybody with their appreances. And just like their other news, photos and videos, Nick accepting his engagement has taken internet by fire.As reported in a US Weekly, when a fan congratulated the American singer on his engagement, he humbly replied "Thanks Man!", which has raised many eyebrows since then. Talking to US media, he also said that he wants to have a family of his own, and though he's unsure about the exact timeline, but he definitely wants to give his nieces cousins at some point.Of late, The Sky Is Pink actress was also spotted chucking down her ring as she spotted photographers at the Delhi airport.While Priyanka is tight-lipped about her relationship status with Nick, in an recent interview she said, she does not feel the need to give explanation about her relationships to anyone. "My personal life is not for public consumption. 10 per cent is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain it to anyone," Priyanka was quoted as saying by PTI.Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May.