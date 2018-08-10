English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Did Nick Jonas Just Confirm His Engagement with Priyanka Chopra?
Just like their other news, photos and videos, Nick accepting his engagement has taken internet by fire.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/ Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Last month Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had set the internet ablaze, when it was rumorued that Nick had popped the question to the Quantico star on her 36th birthday. In fact, if rumours are to be believed the American singer closed down Tiffany & Co store to pick the best ring. They are clearly one of the most talked celeb couples round the globe. Every picture of them goes viral, and netizens can't stop gushing over the pair.
One of social media's favourite couple, the duo always surprises everybody with their appreances. And just like their other news, photos and videos, Nick accepting his engagement has taken internet by fire.
As reported in a US Weekly, when a fan congratulated the American singer on his engagement, he humbly replied "Thanks Man!", which has raised many eyebrows since then. Talking to US media, he also said that he wants to have a family of his own, and though he's unsure about the exact timeline, but he definitely wants to give his nieces cousins at some point.
Of late, The Sky Is Pink actress was also spotted chucking down her ring as she spotted photographers at the Delhi airport.
While Priyanka is tight-lipped about her relationship status with Nick, in an recent interview she said, she does not feel the need to give explanation about her relationships to anyone. "My personal life is not for public consumption. 10 per cent is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain it to anyone," Priyanka was quoted as saying by PTI.
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May.
Also Watch
One of social media's favourite couple, the duo always surprises everybody with their appreances. And just like their other news, photos and videos, Nick accepting his engagement has taken internet by fire.
As reported in a US Weekly, when a fan congratulated the American singer on his engagement, he humbly replied "Thanks Man!", which has raised many eyebrows since then. Talking to US media, he also said that he wants to have a family of his own, and though he's unsure about the exact timeline, but he definitely wants to give his nieces cousins at some point.
Of late, The Sky Is Pink actress was also spotted chucking down her ring as she spotted photographers at the Delhi airport.
While Priyanka is tight-lipped about her relationship status with Nick, in an recent interview she said, she does not feel the need to give explanation about her relationships to anyone. "My personal life is not for public consumption. 10 per cent is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain it to anyone," Priyanka was quoted as saying by PTI.
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
- Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV Interiors Revealed, India Launch Soon - See Pics
- Manchester United Aim to Defy Mourinho's Doubts in Premier League Opener
- Sui Dhaaga First Look: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Weave a Heart-warming Story of Struggle
- Was Told Not to Wear Perfume at Night: Rajkummar Rao on Eerie Experience During Stree Shooting
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...