Did Not Take Any Pledge Like Bhishma Pitamah But Marriages are Written in Destiny, Says Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna is well known for his outspoken personality. The actor shares his views openly and holds no qualms in speaking his mind on any given topic.

Mukesh, who remains unmarried, got candid about his take on the association. While speaking on the show 'On The Talks,' he said, “At one time, this was the favourite question of every journalist. Let me tell you that I am not against marriage. People often said that Mukesh Khanna played Bhishma Pitamah, whom he is adopting in his personal life, so he did not marry. Let me tell that I am not so great and no man can become Bhishma Pitamah. I did not take any pledge like Bhishma in my personal life, but let me also tell that no one would consider the institution of marriage more than me. I am not against marriage. A marriage is written in destiny, affairs aren’t written.”

Mukesh also believes that due to his habit of speaking his mind, there have been many controversial things linked to him. He wishes to put an end to controversy once and all after many years.

Mukesh further stated, “Marriage is the union of two souls, it is made in heaven.” He added that two families and their genes are committed in a marriage. They have to live together and also help each other and the fate of the two collides.

If he has to get married, he will; it is his private matter. He doesn’t have a wife and no girl can take birth for him today, he mentioned while signing off.

Mukesh recently grabbed headlines for allegedly refusing to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show for Mahabharat reunion. Mukesh said that the show host Kapil Sharma tarnished his character of Shaktimaan during a play in an earlier show.