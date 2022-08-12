Did Pavni Reddy and Amir Tie the Knot on BB Jodigal 2? What We Know

Television actor Pavni Reddy and choreographer Amir recently took social media by storm after pictures of their marriage from the sets of BB Jodigal 2 surfaced online. After entertaining the masses on the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, Pavni and Amir have bowled netizens over with their sizzling chemistry on the dance reality show. In the latest promo video of BB Jodigal 2’s upcoming episode, the duo is seen tying the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony, basking in blessings from judges Ramya Krishnan and Sathish Krishnan, as well as their fellow co-contestants.

The promo video was shared by the official YouTube channel of Vijay Television, two days ago, on August 10. Soon after Vijay TV unveiled the promo, it was quick to do the rounds on social media and went on to garner more than 44 lakh views so far. Netizens also flooded the comment section of the video and showered the couple with immense love. Some users also credited Pavni and Amir for the show’s rising TRP ratings.

Take a look:



Meanwhile, a report by IndiaGlitz cleared the air surrounding Pavni and Amir’s marriage. The online portal revealed that the wedding ceremony was a part of the duo’s performance in the upcoming episode of BB Jodigal 2, which will be aired on Vijay TV this Sunday, August 14.

For the unversed, Pavni Reddy and Amir made headlines during their stint on Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. On the show, Amir proposed to Pavni. On Amir’s birthday last month, Pavni penned a heartwarming note for the dancer-choreographer on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Really blessed to have a person like you who only knows to spread happiness in others life and wish only good for others, the amount of love and care that I receive from you hope you get everything on this earth that makes you happy stay blessed. thanks for being in my good and bad loving every moment being with you, a man with a golden heart I am falling short of words want to say so many thing but I am very bad at it love you da happy birthday @amir__ads.” However, the couple has not made their relationship official as yet.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here