Did Priyanka Chopra Accidentally Reveal She Was Having A Girl During Matrix Resurrections Promotions?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans on Saturday, (at 12 am IST) by announcing that they’ve embraced parenthood. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and revealed that they’ve welcomed a baby via a surrogate. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," read the couple’s statement.

Though Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their baby, TMZ reported that the couple has welcomed a baby girl. Now, fans have found an interview of Priyanka from The Matrix Resurrections promotions which has prompted fans to believe that she had accidentally slipped away the news of her baby.

A Priyanka and Nick fan page called Jerry x Mimi shared a clip of Priyanka appearing on The Anokhi Uncensored Show in which Priyanka was speaking about breaking glass ceilings when she mentioned her daughter. “I would love for my daughter or my children or our kids in the next generation to not inherit the glass ceilings that were set for us," she mentioned. The specific mention of her daughter has led to fans believing that she was already aware of her and Nick’s baby’s gender and accidentally slipped it away.

“She knew at that time her baby girl was coming soon," a fan commented. “Awwww she knew! Soo happy for them!! Best news ever!" added another. “Oh wow lol the way it slipped “my daughter” instead of my child 😂," a third fan added.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 after a whirlwind romance. The couple hosted a three-day wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in India. The couple married in both Hindu and Christian and hosted a number of receptions. The couple has adopted two dogs after their wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.