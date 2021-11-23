Did Priyanka Chopra Drop Jonas Surname from Her Instagram Bio Because of This Reason?

Priyanka Chopra on Monday evening sent the internet into a tizzy after she dropped ‘Jonas’ from her display name on her official Instagram account, leading fans to speculate if all was well between the actress and her husband Nick Jonas. She earlier wrote ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ which has now been reduced to just ‘Priyanka’.

While Priyanka is yet to make any official statement regarding the same, her mother Madhu Chopra dismissed the rumours. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," Madhu Chopra told us.

Now, it’s being reported that this could also be Priyanka’s way to roast Nick as part of promotions for their Netflix comedy special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which is set to drop on Netflix today. Kevin and Joe Jonas serve as executive producers on the Netflix special alongside Nick, 29. In the special, the Jonas brothers will take turns trolling each other between bits by special guests and their loved ones. Priyanka Chopra, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas are also set to appear on the comedy special.

Earlier, Priyanka had promoted the Jonas Brothers Family Roast by posting a social media story saying, “Ready to see @jonasbrothers get #ROASTED? I’m still sore from all the laughing. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast premieres 11/23 on @netflix.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra dropped a romantic comment on an Instagram video by husband Nick Jonas amid their separation rumours. The post has Nick working out at a gym. In the clip, Nick is sweating it out with dumbbells. Priyanka in her comment wrote, “Damn! I just died in your arms…”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up Citadel. Her next is Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections.

