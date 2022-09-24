Did Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran Shower Gifts on Bride Mahalakshmi? What We Know

Earlier this month, the Tamil film industry was flooded with pictures of noted producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran getting married to actress Mahalakshmi. After the marriage of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, this wedding became the most talked about one in the industry. While most congratulated the newly married couple, some trolled Ravindar due to his supposed age difference from Mahalakshmi and because they thought they did not look like an ideal couple.

Mahalakshmi even lashed out at trolls targeting her husband through a social media post. After the wedding, Mahalakshmi and Ravinder appeared in many interviews on different YouTube channels to talk about the backlash and trolling they faced.

Top Showsha Video

While the discussions related to their marriage are gradually on the decline, new reports regarding the marriage have renewed the interest of people once again. Ravinder’s gifts to Mahalakshmi on their wedding day have become a hot topic of discussion. Ravinder has reportedly flooded his new bride with lavish gifts on their wedding day.

Reports suggest that Ravinder gifted a gold-plated bed to Mahalakshmi for their wedding. And that is not all. According to reports, the producer has gifted one-and-a-half kilos of gold jewellery to his wife. However, the couple has not confirmed these reports in any statement and it is not known how much truth is in them.

Mahalakshmi is a popular actress known for her roles in television serials like Vani Rani, Office, Chellamay, Uthiripookkal and Oru Kai Osai. Mahalakshmi was previously married to Anil but divorced him in 2019. She also has a son from her previous wedding.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here