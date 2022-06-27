Did Ranbir Kapoor Drop Hint About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Even Before The Official Announcement?

After announcing the pregnancy news in a super surprising way on Monday morning, Alia Bhatt has surely left everyone elated and thrilled. The news of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor waiting for their first child has taken the internet by storm. While the much-loved couple tied the knot on April 14, it appears that the parents-to-be were dropping hints about their pregnancy all along the way. For instance, in a recent interview, Ranbir expressed his wish of getting a tattoo of his child’s name. Yes, that’s true. In an interaction with Mashable India, the Brahmastra actor revealed either he will get a tattoo of the number eight, which is his and Alia’s lucky number, or the name of his child.

In his conversation, Ranbir was answering the most googled question, wherein he was asked if he has any tattoos or if he would like to get one in the future. Responding to the question, the actor said that he doesn’t have any tattoos at this moment but he wishes to get one special tattoo in the future. He said,”None yet. Hopefully soon, yeah. The 8 or something I don’t know. Maybe my going-to-be children’s names.”

Not only this but also exactly a month back, Alia reposted a video of Ranbir on the story of her Instagram, wherein he was seen cuddling a baby. Posting the then-trending video, Alia wrote, “Okay. This video is a full vibe,” and ended with a happy crying emoticon.

Now, a Twitter user has pointed out how Ranbir’s outfit from the day he was playing with the baby is similar to what he can be seen wearing in Alia’s post – a grey t-shirt and a blue cap.

Wait a minute . This day ???? Same outfit ??!! https://t.co/PAd3Ckqc2y — 25 days for SHAMSHERA (@boyfriendkapoor) June 27, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Alia announced the pregnancy news by dropping two pictures on her official Instagram account. In the first picture, the actress can be seen lying on a hospital bed, while Ranbir can be seen sitting next to her. Both of them are looking at a screen showing the ultrasound report, which has been obscured with a red heart emoticon. The next picture is of a lion, lioness, and cub. While dropping the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Our baby ….. coming soon,” and ended it with a nazar and a red heart emoticon.

On the work front, the couple will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. Apart from this, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, and next, she also has Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera and Animal.

