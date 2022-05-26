Did Ranbir Kapoor Meet Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal At Karan Johar's Birthday Bash? Here's What We Know

It was a starry night in Mumbai as Karan Johar hosted his 50th birthday bash on Wednesday. From Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji to Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it was a night that Bollywood will remember for a long time! While fans were thrilled to see their favourite stars under one roof, the party also brought together a couple of exes. This includes Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina was seen walking the red carpet, dressed in white, with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor was seen attending the bash with Neetu Kapoor. His actress wife Alia Bhatt was MIA due to her Hollywood film schedule. While there are no pictures from the party that show Katrina and Ranbir crossing paths at the bash, a new report claims that they were busy with their respective friends and family at the party.

If a BollywoodLife report is to believe, Ranbir was busy with his mother Neetu and Ayan Mukerji. “The chocolate boy was having a ball of a time with his close people and he did not go and meet Katrina Kaif,” the report claimed. However, Katrina and Salman exchanged a quick smile when the latter arrived at the party.

“The actors share a good friendship and have been creating magic on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. There was no uncomfortable or embarrassing situation as such at Karan’s party. Even Katrina was busy with her husband Vicky and other industry friends,” the report alleged.

Karan hosted his birthday bash in the Yash Raj Studios. The filmmaker was presented with a five-tier cake and was seen dancing with his guests. Karan was seen dancing to Dafli Wale Dafli Baja with Neetu and grooving with Kajol as well. KJo also posed for numerous selfies with stars at his party.

