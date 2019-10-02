Did Ranveer Singh Just Scare a Little Girl with His Red Hoodie? Watch Video

Ranveer Singh is being poked fun at for his fashion choices again. The actor was spotted wearing an extra large red hoodie when he was outside a dubbing studio. He carried a portable speaker and wore a pair of shades and casual sneakers to complete his look. His hoodie had the words 'almost gods' imprinted on to it and Ranveer posed in style in front of the flashing cameras.

Later ahead, when the crowd gave way, he made it to his car where a small girl was hanging onto her fan-dad. As soon as Ranveer proceeded to play with the little one, she backed off and started to seemingly cry, hugging her father. Fans could not help but point out that Ranveer scared the little one with his style.

Others even complimented his fashion choices. One user said, "He at least tries to wear something out of the box. One needs some real guts for that which not many people from this industry have," while another one commented, "No one else would dress like him and he does."

Ranveer recently got into trouble at home with Deepika Padukone, when he commented on one of her pics on Instagram. Replying to her husband, Deepika said: "You ain't getting dinner tonight." The couple's humourous posts and replies on social media keeps their fans entertained and amused. In fact, the couple has been the most trending duo in Bollywood and social media for quite some time now. They are also coming together for a film by Kabir Khan titled '83. The film releases in April 2020.

