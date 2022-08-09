Did Rashmika Mandanna Hike Her Fees After The Success Of Pushpa: The Rise? Deets Inside

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most popular actresses down South. While the A-lister already had a massive fandom across the nation, her popularity saw an exponential rise after the success of the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The actress currently has more than 3.26 crore followers, as well as a host of fan pages, on Instagram. While Rashmika has been doing wonders in the South Indian film industry, she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



Meanwhile, speculations are rife that after Pushpa’s success, Rashmika Mandanna has raised her salary by a staggering 50 per cent for the film’s much-awaited sequel. According to reports, Allu Arjun was paid ₹22 crores for the original film while he will be paid an additional amount of ₹2 crores for its sequel.

As for Bollywood movies, according to The Siasat Daily, Rashmika will be charging about ₹4 crores for each film. The 26-year-old will soon be seen sharing the screen space with renowned Bollywood actors, including Siddharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, to name a few.

Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the Vikas Bahl directorial titled Goodbye. The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Hansa Singh in prominent roles. For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, she will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Lastly, Rashmika will also be seen playing the lead role in the Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu.

As far as regional movies are concerned, Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, which is slated to release later this year. The movie will see the return of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil on the big screen. Other than the Pushpa sequel, she will also feature opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his next, Varisu.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here