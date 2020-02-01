Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Did Rhea Kapoor Just Confirm Veere Di Wedding 2?

During her 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media, producer Rhea Kapoor said that the second part will be happening sooner than she expected.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Did Rhea Kapoor Just Confirm Veere Di Wedding 2?
Image: Twitter/ Anil Kapoor

Film producer Rhea Kapoor recently confirmed a sequel to the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media.

One of the fans asked ‘When Veere Di Wedding 2 Is Happening?’, Rhea replied, “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited."

During an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the four leading ladies from the first installment, too had confirmed about the sequel is in the works. In a Pinkvilla interview, she had said, "Well, I think she is planning it. We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them." According to the same report, the movie’s scripting was currently on and the film would go on the floors this year and release in 2021.

The 2018 buddy-comedy film starred Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Sikha Talsania in the lead roles. It emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi films featuring a female lead but received mixed reviews. Critics also noticed the movie’s similarities with the TV series Sex and the City, the movie Bridesmaids (2011), Bachelorette (2012) and the Indian television miniseries The Trip (2016).

