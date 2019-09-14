Did Ridhi Dogra Walk Out of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?

After an unimpressive season 12, Colours is all set to launch Bigg Boss 13, which will see the return of Salman Khan as the host of the popular reality show. The makers of the show have already released a few promos where Salman Khan can be seen saying that the contestants will have the chance to reach the finale in the first four weeks itself. However, the catch is that those contestants will have to battle it out for two more months for survival, to emerge victoriously.

It was earlier reported that Maryada actor Ridhi Dogra was roped in as a participant on the show. Unlike a previous couple of seasons, Bigg Boss will only see celebrities battling it out after a long time. However, according to IVMBuzz, Ridhi Dogra will not be seen in the show as she has opted out of it. The report did not say why she changed her mind.

Ridhi Dogra's entry into Bigg Boss 13 was quite anticipated as people thought that it would reveal what went wrong between Ridhi and ex-husband Rakesh Bapat. The once much-loved couple of TV announced their separation after 7 years of marriage.

Apart from Ridhi Dogra, another actor who has been reported to participate will be Udaan actress and sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, Aarti Singh. A source recently told an entertainment website, "TV actress Aarti Singh who has been part of popular shows like Udaan, Sasural Simar Ka and Uttaran will be seen fighting it out for the winning trophy this season. The actress has already signed the contract and has been busy packing her bags these days."

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on Colours from September 29, 2019.

