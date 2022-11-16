Did Ruchira Break Up With Rohit? Evicted BB Marathi Contestant Talks About It

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 contestant Ruchira Jadhav, who entered the show with her boyfriend, actor Rohit Shinde, got eliminated from the show last week. Before the eviction, Ruchira and Rohit had some arguments in the house, which they didn’t get the time to resolve. So while leaving, the actress said that she would talk to Rohit once he was out of the house.

In the meantime, Ruchira unfollowed Rohit on Instagram as soon as she came out of the house. This news has created a buzz all over social media and fans were curious whether Rohit Ruchira has broken up due to their equation inside the BB house.

But to stop rumours from spreading, Ruchira has recently answered all the questions regarding her relationship. In a recent interview, she was asked whether the Bigg Boss fight affects her and Rohit’s relationship. Answering this she said, “Our relationship is not so complicated that something can break it so quickly. But some things happened, which cannot be ignored. So, I believe that those things can be resolved by talking. Inside the Bigg Boss house, I had put myself under a lot of control and gave a lot of input from my side. But now I need some time for myself, and I want to let him make some effort for me. Currently, I have to take care of myself.”

Ruchira further said, “In our relationship, not only are we involved but so are our families. I take my decisions slowly. So give me some time and give him some time too. I will not make any decision quickly. It has been 3 years since we met.” She further added, “Even when we entered the Bigg Boss house, our family was talking about our marriage. But we have left the marriage matters in their hands. For me, my family and my career are the priorities. Rohit is also a part of my family. So right now my career is my priority and this is fixed’, said Ruchira.”

About the fight in the Bigg Boss house, Ruchira said, “Those things happened in the game. Love and games are two different things and I know how to keep things separate. I brought no game into our relationship.”

Ruchira mainly works in the Marathi industry. She made her film debut in 2018 with Sobat and her Television debut with Tuzya Vachun Karmena in 2016.

She also appeared in many popular series like Be Dune Daha, Tuzya Vachun Karmena, and Prem He, among others.

