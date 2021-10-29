Did Samantha Akkineni Delete All Her Pictures With Naga Chaitanya? Here’s a Look at Her Instagram Handle

After Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s split, several rumours and theories were doing the rounds about the reason for their split. Recently, it was said that the south superstar has deleted all her pictures with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram. However, there are still a few pictures of her with her estranged husband and their friends on social media. In their joint statement, they had revealed that they would cherish their friendship which was the basis of their love. This might be the reason why the actress did not delete the photos of Chaitanya with their friends and photos of Rana Duggabati’s wedding.

Also Read: Samantha Has Moved On After ChaySam Split, Deletes Social Media Posts With Naga Chaitanya

Take a look at the remaining photos on her handle:

Samantha has been giving all the hints of moving on from her divorce as she vacations with her close friends, spends quality time with her pets, focuses on films and shoots, works out, among other things to heal from within. The actress is currently in Dubai for work commitments. She recently came back from Char Dham yatra. She was accompanied by her close friend Shilpa Reddy on the spiritual trip. It was Samantha’s second trip after her separation.

Samantha deleted pictures from their Spain vacation, Amsterdam trip, most pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding, Christmas celebrations, among others.

Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya on October 2. In 2016, the couple made their relationship public and on October 7, 2017, they tied the knot. On October 2, 2021, the couple filed for divorce.

Samantha had also lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.