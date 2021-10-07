Did Samantha Akkineni's Stylist Hint at Reason Behind Divorce With Naga Chaitanya in His Deleted Post?

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s fans are yet not over the divorce of the South superstars. Social media is filled with posts discussing what might have led to the separation by a legion of heartbroken fans. Their followers are trying to figure out what might have caused this rift and amid these speculations, Samantha’s social media posts. Fans are also discussing Samantha’s stylist Preetham Jukalker’s social media posts, and it seems that they have figured out something from that.

While the decision of divorce should entirely lie in their hands, the stylist’s posts suggest that The Family Man 2 actress was a victim in their relationship. His posts indicate that she had to be on the receiving end of something unfair. In a now-deleted post, he had reportedly written, “They are the ones who hide the true nature of men in their homes. They are responsible for the violence against women. The violence these days is a form of psychological harassment and criticism."

Although the posts do not mention anyone from the Akkineni family, netizens have assumed that it might be a comment on Samantha and Chaitanya’s divorce.

The rumours of them parting ways were doing the rounds for a while now. However, their well-wishers were certain these are just rumours and would pass soon. But to their disappointment, Sam and Chay took to social media last week to announce their separation.

“To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," their joint statement read.

The couple’s separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017.

