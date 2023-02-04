Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is currently the talk of the town. Apart from breaking the box office records, the film also gave viewers a new on-screen hero-villain pair to root for. Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s action sequences and fight moments have a separate fan base now. So much so that, during an ‘Ask SRK’ session, a fan asked if he’s character is still alive. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was seen pushing John’s Jim over a cliff.

The tweet read, “Sir jim zinda hai kya? #AskSRK @iamsrk”. Shah Rukh then had witty response to the same and hinted that, Jim may be alive. “I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo… remember. #Pathaan.” Earlier, Siddharth Anand had also shared that John Abraham’s character might have backstory or spin off. “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel,” he told Pinkvilla.

On working with John, Shah Rukh had earlier shared at an event, “John was so kind to me. He would rehearse the action sequences with me for so many days and I thought he wants to rehearse. But after three days, I realised that John is practicing just so that I don’t get hurt and I get used to it. He was so kind to me. I want to say one thing. It shouldn’t sound patronising but I genuinely feel, the backbone of Pathaan, the best thing in the film is Jim played by John".

When asked if there could a sequel to the film, Shah Rukh responded, “Insha Allah! Whenever he (Siddharth) wants me to do Pathaan 2, I’ll try and be bigger, and better and will grow hair long. If they want to make a sequel, it’ll be my honour to do it.”

I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo…remember. #Pathaan https://t.co/w9veMY1oTG— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role and has an extended cameo of Salman Khan. As of now, the film has minted over 700 crores at the ticket window globally. Released on January 25, Pathaan also marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. His last film was Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

At a recently held success meet for the film, Shah Rukh shared, “We worked very hard. Thank you for supporting the film so much, in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have helped curtailed the happy release of this film. I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”

Speaking about the box office performance, Deepika Padukone said, “I don’t think we set out to break records. We set out to make a film with love and the right intentions. We had a good time. Shah Rukh Khan taught me that it’s important to work with people you have a good time with. It was such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back. Our intention was to bring the audience together and bring them joy.”

