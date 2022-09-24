Did Shilpa Shetty Just Get a New Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV? What We Know

Bollywood actress and fitness guru Shilpa Shetty is hailed to be one of the most stunning fashionistas in the tinsel town. Shilpa has time and again inspired fans with her impressive yoga asanas. Besides dropping snaps and videos of her workout and killer outfits, Shilpa also gives glimpses of her lavish lifestyle sometimes flaunting her travel escapades and at other times going to fancy restaurants.

The 47-year-old also seems to be obsessed with cars. Recently, the actress added another marvel to her exotic car collection. According to a video that is being widely circulated on social media, Shilpa was spotted by the paparazzi riding a brand new Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV.

Reports claim that the rose-gold colored Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV belongs to Shilpa’s husband and industrialist Raj Kundra. Although the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a favorite among many popular Bollywood celebrities, Shilpa has grabbed the opportunity to purchase this premium model.

In a YouTube video shared by CS12 blogs, we see Shilpa Shetty and her family whizz past on the streets in a sleek and shiny Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV. It has been reported that the Mercedes is worth more than Rs 2.28 crore in India.

Check out the video here:



Earlier, Shilpa Shetty also bought a luxurious vanity van on the occasion of her 47th birthday. Celebrity news page Instantbollywood on Instagram dropped some stunning photos of the expensive vehicle which wreaked havoc on social media.

Take a look below at Shilpa’s gorgeous vanity van below:



Talking about Shilpa, the actress recently suffered a leg injury in the second week of August while she was busy with a shoot. Post the injury, the doctors have advised her to take rest for about six weeks. Since the incident, the actress supports her leg with crutches or a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ageless beauty has collaborated with director Rohit Shetty, opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra, for the OTT web show Police Force.

