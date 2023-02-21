Inside the house of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, we seldom see genuine friendships and bonds. And season 16 of the show was more about mandali vs non-mandali. Mandali was a group of friends ready to defy the norm of ‘fake friendship’ inside the Bigg Boss house. The Mandali included Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In an episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit, in conversation with Sajid Khan, said that she is ready to sacrifice the Bigg Boss trophy for Shiv Thakare.

This statement of the Choti Sarrdaarni actress was enough for Bigg Boss fans to call them ‘Shivrut’ and ‘Shivrit’. Moreover, there were several instances in the show when Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakare supported and fought for each other. Many fans of the duo wanted them to give this budding relationship a chance but in an interview, Shiv settled the dust on his relationship status with Nimrit Kaur.

Shiv Thakare said, “Romantic bolne se nahin hota hai. Dil mein ghantee bajni chaahiye. Hamaare dil mein ham ghantee alag bajaate hain. Kabhee tapalee dete hain, kabhee taang khinchaee karate hain. Vo bond alag hai. ye dosti vaala bond hai.” He agreed that he is emotionally attached to Nimrit Kaur but there will never be a romance-like situation in their bond.

Shiv Thakare also reacted to MC Stan winning the reality show. He said, “Whatever MC Stan got, it was his right. I’m looking forward to working on my dreams, balancing between acting and reality shows." Meanwhile as reported by Tellychakkar, Shiv and Nimrit have signed a video song together, however, there is no official confirmation from their side.

As the show has concluded, Bigg Boss contestants are partying hard and enjoying until they receive a project. Last night, Abdu Rozik organised the party for the mandali group. Sumbul Khan, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakare posed for the shutterbugs after the party. Other members of the mandali, MC Stan and Sajid Khan did not appear at the party due to unknown reasons.

