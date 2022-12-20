Did Sidharth Malhotra Drop a Major Hint About His Wedding With Kiara Advani?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for some time now. However, the former has now seemed to drop a major hint about the same. Sidharth is currently promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. During one of the promotional events, RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM asked the Shershah actor about one rumour he would like to clarify, and Sidharth answered, “That I am getting married this year." This has left netizens confused about whether he confirmed his wedding with his Shershah co-star.

Earlier it was reported that the couple is looking for wedding venues and will tie the knot sometime in 2023. Reports also state that they will be tying the knot in a resort in Chandigarh. Amid these rumours, Kiara was recently seen visiting Sidharth Malhotra’s house. The paparazzi spotted her heading to his house in Bandra to spend the afternoon with him.

Although the couple is yet to address the rumours of the wedding, it is said that they could be getting married in January 2023. If a recent report by India Today is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara have also started working on their wedding guest list. Several actors and filmmakers from the industry are reportedly attending their much-awaited wedding. The news portal claims that among others Karan Johar’s name has been finalised. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh are also likely to be invited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with Ram Charan. Sidharth, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu. The film is slated for an OTT release on January 20, 2023. He also has Yodha in the pipeline.

