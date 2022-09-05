Did Silambarasan Use Chopper to Reach The Audio Launch of His Film? Team Clarifies

At the Vels University campus in Pallavaram, Chennai, the audio and trailer for the movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, starring Silambarasan TR, were unveiled. Many people took part in the event, including actor Silambarasan, director Gautham Vasudev Menon, and music composer AR Rahman. Kamal Haasan was the chief guest. Earlier, it was reported that both Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan reached the venue in a helicopter and the news made a lot of noise.

This piece of news had left the internet divided. While some liked it, others called it an unnecessary gimmick. However, in light of some recent clarification issued by the team of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, it has come to the fore that Silambarasan did not arrive at the event in a helicopter. A source from the team clarified that although a helicopter had been arranged for the actor to reach the venue, Silambarasan TR decided to take the road instead as the destination was quite close by.

It was also revealed that the production company had only used the helicopter as a marketing tool. Before heading back to its base, the helicopter only circled over the event site a few times, which sparked the rumours in the first place. None of the cast and crew used the helicopter to travel, the source confirmed.

The Vendu Tanantha Kadu trailer, which was unveiled on September 2, has gotten a lot of positive feedback. Along with Simbu, Siddhi Itnani, Neeraj Madhav, Radhika Sarathkumar, and other actors play significant roles in the movie.

The film movie opens in theatres on September 15 all over the world.

