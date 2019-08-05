Did Sridevi Almost Lose Her Eyesight Shooting For 1986 Film Nagina?

Celebrities in the entertainment industry are known to push themselves a little extra when it comes to pleasing the audiences and make their roles look authentic. Recently, there were reports about how Disha Patani injured her ankle while performing stunts in Bharat, while others suggest the likes of Akshay Kumar, John Abrahan, Hrithik Roshan, Daniel Craig among others getting hurt on film sets in the past.

In a recent report about actors' well being on sets, an entertainment website shed light on how now-late actress Sridevi risked her eye-sight while playing the role of a shape shifting naagin on the 1986-film Nagina. The report states that for her role in Nagina, Sridevi had to frequently change contact lenses, which was problematic for her eyes.

The website further claimed that Sridevi was also cautioned by the doctor to not use lenses as it would deteriorate her condition even further. She was spotted on the film sets using eye drops frequently, added the report.

Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, Nagina featured Rishi Kapoor, Komal Mahuvakar, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Rajni, a naagin who marries a civilian to avenge the death of her spouse at the hands of an evil saint. Nagina is popular for songs such as Main Teri Dushman, which is also considered one of Sridevi's most iconic dance numbers.

