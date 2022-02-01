Did Suman Donate 117-Acre to The Indian Army? Actor Clarifies

Actor Suman needs no introduction. The actor has impressed the audience with his top-notch performances in several films. For the unversed, Suman played Digvijay Patil in Akshay Kumar- starrer Gabbar Is Back. His character, although an antagonist, was loved by the audience. Meanwhile, the actor has been in the news recently due to a widely circulated rumour.

A piece of information was recently viral on social media that he has donated 117 acres of land to the Indian army via Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. People welcomed the gesture with an overwhelming response without verification.

However, the actor was quick to issue his clarification. Suman immediately clarified that the widely circulated information is false. He said that the case regarding the 117-acre land is still going on in court. The actor said that he will personally reveal the details to the media once this dispute is over.

Suman had announced a few years ago that he was planning to open an Ayurvedic resort and an outdoor studio in 175-acre land. Suman said that he had put forward his desire of donating this land for the welfare of army personnel. However, these plans never went ahead. The documents of Suman’s land also got misplaced later.

Suman has been working a lot on social causes. The actor was bestowed respect for supporting an initiative by an NGO for Pulwama martyrs.

Indian Cinema Actor Sri @sumantalwars , Nandi Award winner, the Guest of Honor in the "Award Ceremony" Seva Puraskar Awards has extended his full support for #Pulwama martyrs initiated by @istandforthenation … #AASARA FOUNDATION Let's join the force pic.twitter.com/fUnMUC3d5y— Istandforthenation (@istandfornation) September 29, 2019

The actor also gives his valuable suggestions from time to time for the development of society. Here are some suggestions by the actor for the health and hospitality sector.

A friendly suggestion to the Government's.the Hospitality and Heath sector.Hope these will be taken into consideration for a better society. pic.twitter.com/AClJT1v40z— Suman Talwar (@sumantalwars) February 19, 2017

On the work front, Suman will be seen in Idhi Naadhi and Trishanku. Both films are currently in post-production stage. The actor is also filming for Ram, Ugravetra and Khalas. His film 1818 has just been announced.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0838520/?ref_=tt_cl_t_4

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.