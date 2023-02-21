When it comes to second marriages, several Bollywood actors make it to the list. One of them is superstar Dharmendra. His second marriage was with actress Hema Malini in 1980. Earlier, the actor was married to Prakash Kaur. The duo already had two sons and two daughters. Their separation made a lot of buzz. Reports of tension between Dharmendra’s two families made headlines. The actor claimed it was all a rumour. But when his sons, actors Sunny and Bobby Deol did not attend their step-sister actress Esha Deol’s wedding, this news surprised the fans and became a topic of discussion.

In 2012, Esha tied the knot with her boyfriend Bharat Takhtani. Sunny and Bobby never spoke openly about why they gave her wedding a miss. Abhay Deol performed all the rituals for Esha, while her entire wedding was handled by Hema.

According to sources, Sunny and Bobby did not attend Esha’s wedding as they didn’t want to hurt their mother Prakash. Despite not attending the event, they sent gifts to their sister as a token of love.

Dharmendra also has two daughters, Ajeita and Vijeta Deol, from his first marriage.

The actor met Hema on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan in 1970. They played the lead roles in the film and later fell in love with each other. In 1980, after dating for five years, one of the most adored and evergreen celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry tied the knot.

On November 2, 1981, Hema and Dharmendra welcomed their elder daughter, Esha. On July 28, 1985, almost four years later, they became parents for the second time with Ahana Deol. Both of their daughters are happily married at the moment.

Sunny is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie Gadar 2. This movie is a sequel to the Sunny and Ameesha Patel-starrer 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 will also include Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The film is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores.

