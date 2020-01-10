Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted holidaying together. Although the duo has remained tight lipped about their relationship status in public, the two actors have been dropping hints that they are dating.

Sushant seemingly confirmed his relationship with the actress, as he shared a picture of Rhea on his Instagram story. Taking reference from her last film, he wrote “my jalebi” over it. Take a look:

Earlier in August, Sushant had even opened up about his relationship status in an interview with Man's World India. He had said (via), "Right now, it's not right to say. People shouldn't start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?"

Meanwhile, Rhea has already declared Sushant as her "special one" during her birthday celebrations. The actress shared a number of pictures from her birthday celebrations. In one picture, she could be seen laughing her heart out while Sushant stands by her side. Earlier, there were also speculations that the Kai Po Che actor had gifted a super-special platinum pendant to his rumoured lady love.

It was also speculated that Sushant wants to take the relationship forward and tie the knot with the actress. However, it was said that Rhea is not on the same page yet and reportedly "would like to take a little time."

On the work front, Sushant's film Drive, with Jacqueline Fernandez, was released on Netflix.

