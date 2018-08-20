GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies

Swara Bhasker, who often becomes a victim of social media trolling, has temporarily quit Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies
Swara Bhaskar gets papped on her arrival at the special screening of Padman, held at Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Swara Bhasker, who often becomes a victim of social media trolling, has temporarily quit Twitter. The actress is currently holidaying in Europe and told PTI that she will be back on the micro-blogging site when she returns home.

"I deactivated it. Digital detox. (I) will be back when I return to India next week. I wasn't being able to enjoy my holiday and was all the time tracking what's happening in India. I just felt I'm getting addicted to Twitter," she said.

However, a few reports claimed that the 30-year-old actor, who doesn't hold back while tackling online haters, had went off the micro-blogging site due to incessant trolling on her posts.

But the actress refuted the claims, saying "all other reasons being ascribed are mere speculation and gossip!"

Swara, however, is still active on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram

