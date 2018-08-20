English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies
Swara Bhasker, who often becomes a victim of social media trolling, has temporarily quit Twitter.
Swara Bhaskar gets papped on her arrival at the special screening of Padman, held at Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Swara Bhasker, who often becomes a victim of social media trolling, has temporarily quit Twitter. The actress is currently holidaying in Europe and told PTI that she will be back on the micro-blogging site when she returns home.
"I deactivated it. Digital detox. (I) will be back when I return to India next week. I wasn't being able to enjoy my holiday and was all the time tracking what's happening in India. I just felt I'm getting addicted to Twitter," she said.
However, a few reports claimed that the 30-year-old actor, who doesn't hold back while tackling online haters, had went off the micro-blogging site due to incessant trolling on her posts.
But the actress refuted the claims, saying "all other reasons being ascribed are mere speculation and gossip!"
Swara, however, is still active on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram
Also Watch
"I deactivated it. Digital detox. (I) will be back when I return to India next week. I wasn't being able to enjoy my holiday and was all the time tracking what's happening in India. I just felt I'm getting addicted to Twitter," she said.
However, a few reports claimed that the 30-year-old actor, who doesn't hold back while tackling online haters, had went off the micro-blogging site due to incessant trolling on her posts.
But the actress refuted the claims, saying "all other reasons being ascribed are mere speculation and gossip!"
Swara, however, is still active on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- Parineeti Chopra’s Advice to Nick Jonas: Love Priyanka, Because She Loves You Like Mad
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...