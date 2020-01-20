Did Tacky Films So That My Sister Could Be Treated by the Best Surgeon, Says Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about how she struggled to aid her sister Rangoli Chandel's acid attack surgery, which happened during her initial years in Bollywood.

The actress , who will next be seen in Ashiwini Iyer's Panga talked about picking unsuitable roles so that she could finance her sister's surgeries. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said, "I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries.”

Kangana also said that it wasn't difficult to chase her Bollywood dream since “it wasn’t all that difficult for me because I left home when I was only 15. And the minute I broke away, I could breathe freely and operate like a single, independent entity. There was no explaining to parents, no listening to the bitter city experiences of family elders and no societal pressures tying me down. I could take risks, telling myself that the worst thing that could happen was failure and I was ready for the consequences."

Her next Panga stars Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and is slated to release on January 24. 2020.

