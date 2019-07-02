Did Taylor Swift Just Confirm Rumours of Justin Bieber Cheating on Selena Gomez?
Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez on and off again for years before marrying American supermodel Hailey Bieber.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Taylor Swift spoke out against Justin Bieber’s talent manager, Scooter Braun, for buying her music catalog, prompting the Canadian pop star to come to the latter's defense. The spat, which has now turned ugly, has drawn in several top figures in the music industry, including Demi Lovato and Iggy Azalea.
Swift, 29, published a lengthy Tumblr post on Sunday, June 30, in which she claimed that she learned about Braun’s purchase of her masters and her former label, Big Machine Records, as it was announced to the world. She went on to accuse Braun, 38, of “incessant manipulative bullying”.
Swift said Braun “got two of his clients to bully me online” about a 2016 tiff with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and referred to a photo of Braun and Bieber.
After her post went viral, Bieber took to Instagram to defend his talent manager. In his post, Bieber claimed "Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you." He also claimed it "isn't fair" for Swift to share her post on social media and "get people to hate on Scooter."
View this post on Instagram
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Soon, many Swift's fans started calling Bieber out on social media. But one post, in particular, drew a lot of attention.
"'We haven't gotten to communicate our differences.' You cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea?'" one Tumblr user posted, citing a line from Bieber's post and referring to Kanye West's Famous video.
Later, the Tumblr user posted a screen shot of Swift liking the post.
"Oh she's MAD mad," the social media user captioned the post.
Elle first noted that many assumed the "best friend" cited in the post was Selena Gomez, whom Bieber dated on and off again for years before marrying supermodel Hailey Bieber.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
- Scientists at MIT Developed App That Creates Music from Amino Acids in Proteins
- The Legendary Sony Walkman, Creator of the Portable Music Industry, is Now 40 Years Old
- Wimbledon 2019: 15-year-old Cori Gauff Stuns Venus Williams in 1st Round
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Movie
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s