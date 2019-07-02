Did Taylor Swift Just Confirm Rumours of Justin Bieber Cheating on Selena Gomez?

Taylor Swift spoke out against Justin Bieber’s talent manager, Scooter Braun, for buying her music catalog, prompting the Canadian pop star to come to the latter's defense. The spat, which has now turned ugly, has drawn in several top figures in the music industry, including Demi Lovato and Iggy Azalea.

Swift, 29, published a lengthy Tumblr post on Sunday, June 30, in which she claimed that she learned about Braun’s purchase of her masters and her former label, Big Machine Records, as it was announced to the world. She went on to accuse Braun, 38, of “incessant manipulative bullying”.

Swift said Braun “got two of his clients to bully me online” about a 2016 tiff with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and referred to a photo of Braun and Bieber.

After her post went viral, Bieber took to Instagram to defend his talent manager. In his post, Bieber claimed "Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you." He also claimed it "isn't fair" for Swift to share her post on social media and "get people to hate on Scooter."

Soon, many Swift's fans started calling Bieber out on social media. But one post, in particular, drew a lot of attention.

"'We haven't gotten to communicate our differences.' You cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea?'" one Tumblr user posted, citing a line from Bieber's post and referring to Kanye West's Famous video.

Later, the Tumblr user posted a screen shot of Swift liking the post.

"Oh she's MAD mad," the social media user captioned the post.

Elle first noted that many assumed the "best friend" cited in the post was Selena Gomez, whom Bieber dated on and off again for years before marrying supermodel Hailey Bieber.

