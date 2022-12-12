Did Tejaswini Pandit Play Body-double to Jayant Pawar in Athang? What We Know

Horror-mystery period drama Athang has created a tremendous buzz on social media. The critically-acclaimed series has broken several stereotypes attached to Marathi shows. In fact, the audience is appreciating the quality of storytelling in Athang, which has surpassed expectations from regional OTT shows. Now an interesting bit of trivia is doing rounds on social media. Reports suggest that Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit has acted as a body double for Ketaki Narayan on the show. It is worth noting that Tejaswini has donned the hat of a producer for Athang. The series features a talented cast which includes Bhagyashree Milind, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Dhairya, Urmila Kothare and Sandip Khare

Creative Viibe Productions, which is a venture by Santosh Kher and Tejaswini Pandit, has created the show. Creative Viibe Productions has acquired a reputation for creating excellent content in the last few months. Athang has managed to strike a chord with the audience due its breathtaking cinematic brilliance and high production value. The multi-starrer web series has been directed by Jayant Pawar. The renowned filmmaker is known for delivering films like Love Lagna Locha and Bhetali Ti Punha 2.

Athang’s trailer was launched with great fanfare in Mumbai. In fact, the trailer launch of Jayant Pawar’s Athang was attended by MNS chief Raj Thackeray himself and it can be said that the series has lived up to all the hype.

The six-episode web series was released on Planet Marathi OTT platform on November 25. In addition to Athang, Tejaswini Pandit has also produced Vishal Devrukhakar’s upcoming film Bamboo. The Tu Hi Re actress shared an intriguing teaser of her upcoming Marathi film on Instagram.

Due to Athang’s success, fans are now looking forward to Bamboo. Several fans showered their love on Tejaswini’s post and congratulated her on her new project.

Read all the Latest Movies News here