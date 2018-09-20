Urvashi Rautela Trolled for 'Copying' Gigi Hadid's Post to Refute Dating Rumours With Ahaan Panday

Recently, actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted with actor Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday. The two were clicked during their coffee date in Juhu. Soon enough, rumours of them being in a relationship started doing the rounds on Internet.Talking about the inside details of their date, a source even told SpotboyE, “The two were sitting close to each other and were indulged in a deep conversation at Starbucks, Juhu. Urvashi was seen whispering and Ahaan also leaned forward listening to what she was talking about.”Urvashi, however, took to Instagram to quash such reports by sharing a lengthy post. The actress appealed to everyone to stop spreading negativity. But here’s a twist! The actress seems to have copy-pasted American model Gigi Hadid’s old comment which she had left on a post shared on an Instagram account dedicated solely to exposing what it said was a “fake” relationship between her and Zyan Malik. Yes, you read that right!Urvashi simply altered a few lines which Gigi originally referred to Zayn in her comment.Here’s what the Hate Story 4 actress wrote:"Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day... pls stop... it's just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of. The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids... truly 'beating a dead horse.' You guys can call it. There's nothing to figure out all the time... give it a break. This is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it's not coming from a bad place. Just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life...” (sic)Now take a look at Gigi’s comment, which she had posted in July to defend her relationship with Zayn."Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day... pls stop... it's just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of.," she continued, referring to his tattoo of her eyes on his chest. "The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids... truly 'beating a dead horse.' You guys can call itbut I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There's nothing to figure out all the time... give it a break. This is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it's not coming from a bad place. Just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life... x." (sic)It seems Urvashi totally forgot to give due credits to Gigi.Needless to say, the Bollywood star was heavily trolled for blatantly copying Gigi's comment. Here's how social media users reacted to it: