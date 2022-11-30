Did Varun Dhawan Accidentally Reveal Details About Citadel With Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Find Out

Varun Dhawan seems to have accidentally slipped information about his upcoming project Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For the unversed, the actors are reportedly starring in the Indian counterpart of the international series starring Priyanka Chopra. With fans have been waiting for an update on the project, at a recent event, Varun hinted that he might be filming for the project starting in December.

At a recent press conference, Varun teased an upcoming project when asked about his OTT debut. “Right now, I’m going to be shooting something which I will announce very soon. I will start something on December 7. Now that you all don’t know what it is. Oh man, I reveal everything," he said, as reported by Pinkvilla. “We should talk about this later," he added.

Last month, the publication’s source revealed that Citadel India will be set in the 1990s. “In fact, the makers play around in two timelines – the start and the end of the 90s. A special look is being worked on for Varun and Samantha, as both, the actors are looking to start their workshops by early November," a source told the entertainment portal.

While he choose to refrain from sharing more details about the project, he did confirm rumours that he is in talks with Anees Bazmee for an upcoming film. “I’ve been wanting to work with Anees sir for a long time. I admire him, like everyone. He is a brilliant filmmaker. We have been talking about doing something together for a long time and hopefully, it should happen sometime soon. Once it happens, it will be announced. But we are looking forward to working together," he said.

Varun was last seen in Bhediya. The film, which also starred Kriti Sanon, has so far done decent business at the box office. The film has collected Rs 32.40 crore as of Monday.

