Did Vijay Deverakonda Also Direct World Famous Lover?
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame by playing the titular role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy,' has reportedly ghost-directed several sequences from his latest release 'World Famous Lover'.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame by playing the titular role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy,' has reportedly ghost-directed several sequences from his latest release 'World Famous Lover'.
Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's latest release World Famous Lover featuring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa opened at the box-office on Valentine's Day. The film, despite the buzz surrounding it, received an underwhelming response from the audience over the first weekend. Now, according to various media reports, Deverakonda had re-shot several scenes of the film as he was not happy with the way World Famous Lover turned out to be.
According to Deccan Chronicle, a source close to the project said that the director Kranthi Madhav and Deverakonda had a massive fallout on sets of World Famous Lover. “They just couldn’t gel. Vijay, who is always an active participant from behind the camera in all his movies, was not on the same page as his director. The film’s episodes shaped up very differently from how Vijay imagined them. Yes, it would be correct to say Vijay was disappointed. He finally had to take control," said the source in the matter.
Meanwhile, Deverakonda has now moved on to produce his next film Fighter, a romantic action entertainer directed by Puri Jagannadh. According to the reports, Fighter will be shot simultaneously in Telegu and Hindi will have Ananya Pandey as the leading lady. Karan Johar will be presenting the movie in Hindi through Dharma Productions. The cast also comprises of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Redddy and Aali among others.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral
- Australian 'Croc Wrangler' Joins Quest to Help Indonesian Crocodile with Tyre Around its Neck
- Kangana Ranaut Impresses in Her Fighter Pilot Look in 'Tejas'
- Mohun Bagan Fined Rs 3 Lakh, Asked to Clear Dues to 4 Ex-players and Former Coach Khalid Jamil
- World SnowShoe Championship: Kashmiri Athletes Create History as They Bag 3 Medals