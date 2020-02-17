Did Vijay Deverakonda Also Direct World Famous Lover?

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's latest release World Famous Lover featuring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa opened at the box-office on Valentine's Day. The film, despite the buzz surrounding it, received an underwhelming response from the audience over the first weekend. Now, according to various media reports, Deverakonda had re-shot several scenes of the film as he was not happy with the way World Famous Lover turned out to be.

According to Deccan Chronicle, a source close to the project said that the director Kranthi Madhav and Deverakonda had a massive fallout on sets of World Famous Lover. “They just couldn’t gel. Vijay, who is always an active participant from behind the camera in all his movies, was not on the same page as his director. The film’s episodes shaped up very differently from how Vijay imagined them. Yes, it would be correct to say Vijay was disappointed. He finally had to take control," said the source in the matter.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda has now moved on to produce his next film Fighter, a romantic action entertainer directed by Puri Jagannadh. According to the reports, Fighter will be shot simultaneously in Telegu and Hindi will have Ananya Pandey as the leading lady. Karan Johar will be presenting the movie in Hindi through Dharma Productions. The cast also comprises of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Redddy and Aali among others.

