Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Did Vijay Deverakonda Also Direct World Famous Lover?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame by playing the titular role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy,' has reportedly ghost-directed several sequences from his latest release 'World Famous Lover'.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Did Vijay Deverakonda Also Direct World Famous Lover?
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame by playing the titular role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy,' has reportedly ghost-directed several sequences from his latest release 'World Famous Lover'.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's latest release World Famous Lover featuring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa opened at the box-office on Valentine's Day. The film, despite the buzz surrounding it, received an underwhelming response from the audience over the first weekend. Now, according to various media reports, Deverakonda had re-shot several scenes of the film as he was not happy with the way World Famous Lover turned out to be.

According to Deccan Chronicle, a source close to the project said that the director Kranthi Madhav and Deverakonda had a massive fallout on sets of World Famous Lover. “They just couldn’t gel. Vijay, who is always an active participant from behind the camera in all his movies, was not on the same page as his director. The film’s episodes shaped up very differently from how Vijay imagined them. Yes, it would be correct to say Vijay was disappointed. He finally had to take control," said the source in the matter.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda has now moved on to produce his next film Fighter, a romantic action entertainer directed by Puri Jagannadh. According to the reports, Fighter will be shot simultaneously in Telegu and Hindi will have Ananya Pandey as the leading lady. Karan Johar will be presenting the movie in Hindi through Dharma Productions. The cast also comprises of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Redddy and Aali among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram