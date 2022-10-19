Did Vivek Agnihotri Just Drop a Hint About a Sequel To The Kashmir Files?

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, was one of the year’s most popular films. The film was based on the true events of the early 1990s when the Kashmiri pandits were driven out of their homes by extremists. The film was able to attract a large audience, and now the director has dropped hints about a possible sequel to the film.

A Twitter user recently shared a video of Kashmiri Pandits and wondered if a documentary would be made about the current events.

To the user’s surprise, the filmmaker responded and gave some details. “Yes, the work is now underway,” the director said in Hindi. He said that he will wait until the middle of 2023.

Meanwhile, there was also a lot of debate about India’s official entry to the Oscars. Gujarati film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show was chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards 2023 on September 20 by the Film Federation of India. The Pan Nalin film beat Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama The Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli’s historical action epic RRR.

According to Hindustan times, in a recent interview, Vivek said, “Mujhe inn sab cheezon se farak nahi padta (I don’t care about such things now). When it comes to the film going to the Oscars independently, it is something that the makers have to decide. Right now, I am doing another film, and I have moved on.”

Earlier, he congratulated the team of Last Film Show on his Twitter account and wrote, “A big congratulations to the entire team of last film show for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well-wishers and especially the media who was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles.”

