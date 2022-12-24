Did You Know About Kaikala Satyanarayana’s Link With Yash's KGF Film Franchise?

Legendary actor, filmmaker and politician Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at the age of 87 on Friday, December 23. He breathed his last at his Film Nagar residence in Hyderabad. According to reports, the veteran actor died owing to age-related ailments, and he is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Kaikala Satyanarayana enjoyed an illustrious career of over six decades in the Telugu film industry. In his glorious acting career, the late legend appeared in more than an astonishing 750 films. In addition to being a highly celebrated actor, Satyanarayana was also a renowned producer, who bankrolled quite a few films under his banner – Rama Films. While he mainly worked in Tollywood, did you know that Kaikala Satyanarayana had a link with the blockbuster KGF film franchise?

Directed by Prashanth Neel, both chapters of the KGF franchise turned out to be massive hits across the country. KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 were dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. And Kaikala Satyanarayana served as a presenter for both films’ Telugu dubs.

Kaikala Satyanarayana’s son had reportedly gauged the film’s reach and had competed for acquiring its distribution rights in the Telugu-speaking states. In order to ensure bagging the Telugu distribution rights of the KGF film franchise, he teamed up with ace producer Sai Korrapati. After succeeding at the same, they decided to honour Kaikala Satyanarayana by introducing him as the presenter of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, the news of Kaikala Satyanarayana’s death sent shockwaves in the Telugu film industry. Soon after the heartbreaking news of his demise made headlines, several Tollywood celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Nani, and Ravi Teja, among many others, mourned his death on social media. In addition to them, PM Narendra Modi also expressed his grief about the loss and extended his heartfelt condolences to Satyanarayana’s family.

