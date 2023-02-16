Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi TV industry. She has made a special place in the hearts of the audience through her daily soap, Anupamaa. She is ruling the world of TV with her outstanding acting skills. Anupamaa is one of the most-loved daily soaps on television right now, with the highest TRP rating. The gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists of the show keep the audience glued to their screens. She is winning everyone’s hearts by playing the role of an illiterate woman named Anupama on the TV screen. She is getting a lot of love from the audience. Today, let’s look at the 45-year-old actress’ education and career.

Rupali was born in Kolkata on April 5, 1977. Her father, Anil Ganguly, was a director and screenwriter; and her brother, Vijay Ganguly, is an actor and producer. The actress studied hotel management along with theatre studies.

In 1985, Rupali made her acting debut at the age of seven in her father’s movie Saaheb. She made her television debut in the year 2000 with Sukanya. Later, she also appeared in popular shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Zindagi Teri Meri Kahani, Yes Boss and Adaalat.

The actress received widespread recognition and critical acclaim after playing the character of Monisha Sarabhai, a middle-class young woman married in high society, in the cult sitcom show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. For this series, she also bagged a nomination for Indian Telly Award For Best Actress In A Comic Role in 2005.

In 2009, she participated in Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

She got her breakthrough after portraying the titular character in StarPlus’s show Anupamaa in 2020. In the year 2022, Rupali made her digital debut with her ongoing television show Anupamaa’s prequel web series titled Anupama: Namaste America, which aired on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rupali also has her own business. She runs an advertising agency, which she started in 2000 in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here