Did You Know Alia Pleaded With Ayan Mukerji to Cast Her Opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra?

It's no secret that Alia Bhatt has a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor. The actress, who is now officially dating the Sanju star, has, on multiple occasions, revealed that she has been a huge admirer of Ranbir and even admitted to photo-stalking his pictures when she was young.So, when Alia learned that director Ayan Mukerji was making Brahmastra with Ranbir, she pleaded with him to cast her opposite the Tamasha actor.In an interview with Firstpost, the actress revealed how she hustled her way to co-star with her "crush" in the upcoming fantasy film."The idea for Brahmastra was conceived long back when Ayan had just done 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' I wanted to work with him and I have always wanted to work with Ranbir as well. I pleaded to Ayan that please cast me with him," she said.Alia also spoke at length about Ranbir's talent and how he is just like her when it comes to acting."With Ranbir, it is a completely different experience because I have always admired him. He is my favourite actor since he made his debut. He will always remain my favourite because he is so honest and effortless. When I set to work with him, I was thinking that I will understand his process of acting, but there's no process. He is like me, he acts in front of the camera, and suddenly off camera, he is seen eating chocolates, or chatting, wanting to know what is the gossip for the day. He is very hard working, so effortless and that is the beauty," she said.Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.