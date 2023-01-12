Did You Know Amrish Puri Was Not The First Choice For Mogambo?

When it comes to Bollywood actors who revolutionised the role of antagonists on-screen, late actor Amrish Puri’s name tops the list. With a towering personality, a baritone and impeccable acting skills, Amrish Puri played the reel baddie with perfection. He even starred as the main antagonist of Mola Ram in the classic Hollywood film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which brought him international recognition. His bald look was appreciated so much by international audiences that he kept his head shaved at all times. Today marks the 18th death anniversary of the legendary actor, who passed away on January 12, 2005. Let us talk about one of his most iconic characters in Indian cinema, Mogambo from Mr India.

Amrish Puri was born in Punjab on June 22, 1932. He appeared in over 450 movies, showcasing his acting skills. In his initial screen tests, Amrish astonishingly failed. He then joined the Prithvi Theatre. In the 1970s, he played supporting parts. He made an appearance as a film’s major antagonist in 1982’s Vidhata, directed by Subhash Ghai, which opened up new avenues for him.

In 1987, Amrish Puri played one of his most iconic characters of Mogambo in the adventure comedy film Mr India, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, directed by Shekhar Kapur. Today, it is almost impossible to imagine someone else in the role of Mogambo. But not everyone knows that Amrish Puri was not the first choice for the role. Anupam Kher was signed for the role and he reportedly even shot 60% of the film. But Shekhar was dissatisfied with his performance and hence Amrish Puri brought in, and the rest is history.

Mr India was made in 1987, but did not receive any awards since the ceremonies did not take place in 1986 and 1987. Due to its numerous acrimonious disagreements with the Maharashtrian government, the Bombay Film Industry – as it was known at the time – went on strike in 1986, leading to cancellation of the awards that year and the next. Many critics are of the opinion that Amrish Puri would have definitely bagged the Best Villain award in 1987, if the awards were distributed that year.

