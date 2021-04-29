Did You Know Anushka Sharma Had Auditioned for '3 Idiots'? Watch Video

An old video of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma auditioning for director Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots has gone viral on the internet. The video shows young Anushka dressed in a green top and saying Gracy Singh’s monologue from Munnabhai MBBS.

3 Idiots co-starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Mona Singh. It was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT.

Five years later, Anushka collaborated with Rajkumar and Aamir in PK. She played the role of a reporter named Jagat Janani in the movie.

On the work front, while Anushka Sharma has not taken up any acting project since the debacle of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, she has been actively producing films and series under her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she oversees along with brother and producing partner Karenesh Sharma. Anushka Sharma co-produced the Netflix film Bulbbul and the Amazon Prime Video show Paatal Lok in 2020. Both were received with open arms by the critics and the audience alike. The Bollywood star is yet to announce an acting project.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here