Did You Know Aryan Khan and Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian are Batchmates and Graduated From Same University?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan recently graduated from University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. He was awarded the Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production degree from the university. A picture of Aryan receiving his degree went viral on Instagram after comedian Karan Menon shared it on social media.

Now, several fans have pointed out that FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow’s son Julian Murray Stern also graduated from the same course and university. Lisa had taken to Instagram to share a proud note for her son. She wrote, “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.."

Julian himself shared a series of pictures from his big day on Instagram. He wrote, “SCA? More like easy A! Haha- no just kidding it was a lot of work I’m proud to have graduated from here."

While no one from the Khan family has shared pictures from graduation day yet, several fan accounts of SRK have been sharing his picture.

Before graduating from USC, Aryan studied in Sevenoaks School in Kent, London. While everyone is waiting with bated breath for Aryan’s grand Bollywood debut, it seems highly unlikely that the star kid will follow his superstar father’s footsteps and make his foray into acting anytime soon. The actor’s eldest son is more keen on being behind the camera and will most likely become a director as he does not want to be compared to his father.

