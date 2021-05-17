movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Did You Know Aryan Khan and Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian are Batchmates and Graduated From Same University?
1-MIN READ

Did You Know Aryan Khan and Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian are Batchmates and Graduated From Same University?

Did You Know Aryan Khan and Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian are Batchmates and Graduated From Same University?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow's son Julian Murray Stern graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts on Sunday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan recently graduated from University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. He was awarded the Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production degree from the university. A picture of Aryan receiving his degree went viral on Instagram after comedian Karan Menon shared it on social media.

Now, several fans have pointed out that FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow’s son Julian Murray Stern also graduated from the same course and university. Lisa had taken to Instagram to share a proud note for her son. She wrote, “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.."

Julian himself shared a series of pictures from his big day on Instagram. He wrote, “SCA? More like easy A! Haha- no just kidding it was a lot of work I’m proud to have graduated from here."

RELATED NEWS

While no one from the Khan family has shared pictures from graduation day yet, several fan accounts of SRK have been sharing his picture.

Before graduating from USC, Aryan studied in Sevenoaks School in Kent, London. While everyone is waiting with bated breath for Aryan’s grand Bollywood debut, it seems highly unlikely that the star kid will follow his superstar father’s footsteps and make his foray into acting anytime soon. The actor’s eldest son is more keen on being behind the camera and will most likely become a director as he does not want to be compared to his father.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 17, 2021, 21:08 IST