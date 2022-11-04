Did You Know Bigg Boss 16 Star Abdu Rozik Used To Sing On Streets To Earn Money?

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, who hails from Tajikistan, has been in the headlines ever since he entered the BB house. Viewers love to watch the world’s smallest singer in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. But, Abdu, who is known for his luxurious lifestyle too, has had his fair share of struggles before he rose to global fame. Recently, a video from his struggling days went viral on social media, leaving fans mind-blown.

In the latest Twitter video shared by The Khabri, Abdu is seen singing on the streets in front of a fruit shop as passers-by give him money. “Abdu Rozik is an inspiration for everyone. From nowhere to everywhere,” read the caption.

Check out Abdu Rozik’s viral video below:

#AbduRozik an inspiration for everyone. From nowhere to Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/y6dzC0lGho — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 3, 2022

Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, viewers flocked to the comments section to extend their support to Abdu. One of them commented, “He has experienced struggles in life and that’s the reason he’s so mature and good at recognizing who is fake and who’s genuine”. Another user wrote, “God bless you”.

The 19-year-old used to be bullied for his height on social media, but he is known by many across the globe today. Although Abdu lives a luxurious life now, he has not forgotten his childhood days. Not only this, but he also wishes to buy a big house for his father. Previously, while talking to Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house, Abdu recalled his struggling days.

He told Sajid that he didn’t even have a proper house to live in, and the situation would worsen during monsoon. Abdu added saying that he bought a nice house for his parents when he started getting work after his identity was established. He also spoke about his dream of buying another big house in Bigg Boss 16.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer. He started his career as a singer in 2019. He has lent his vocals to various Tajikistan songs, including Ohi Dili Zor (2019), Chaki Chaki Boron (2020), and Modar (2021).

