Did You Know Birthday Boy Thalapathy Vijay is a Big Fan of Rajinikanth? Check Lesser-Known Facts About the Tamil Actor

Tamil cinema star Thalapathy Vijay turned 48 on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate personality, who predominantly works as an actor in Tamil cinema, has a fervent fan following across the country. From delivering hit movies like Master, Mersal, and Bigil, he is also an impressive dancer, and a philanthropist.

As fans celebrate his birthday we take you through some lesser-known facts of the actor:

Singer for Suriya’s movie

Besides his gripping acting skills, Vijay is also known for his singing skills and his dance moves. For Master, he sang the viral hit Kutti Story, and even sang Verithanam for the movie Bigil. Well, did you know that Vijay lent his voice for three songs in Suriya’s Periyanna? The project was directed by SA Chandrasekhar. Fan of Rajinikanth

Who isn’t a Rajinikanth fan? According to Asianet, Vijay landed one of his earlier roles as a lead after he delivered a popular dialogue of Rajinikanth from the star’s 1992 released film Annamalai, during the auditions. Family Man

The actor is equally dedicated to his family. Vijay was close to his late sister Vidhya. Vijay lost her when she was two. Even, he has named the production company VV – Vidhya-Vijay productions. Philanthropist

Vijay founded the social welfare organisation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which was officially launched in July 2009. The charity organisation is responsible for much of its philanthropic work. His fans also participate in blood donation drives every year. Encouraging talent

As he gears for his 67th movie, it should be noted that Vijay has also introduced the Tamil film industry to promising new talent and introduced nearly 20 directors to Tollywood, reports Asianet

