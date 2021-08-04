Did You Know Divyanka Tripathi is a Gold Medalist in Rifle Shooting?

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is a gold medallist in rifle shooting. She got the medal during her training in the Bhopal Rifle Academy. Apart from that, the adventure-loving diva has also done a mountaineering course. In her recent Instagram live chat with husband Vivek Dahiya she had mentioned that she now wants to play the role of an IAS officer, or a forest range officer, or maybe a negative character.

Currently, she has been receiving a lot of praise for her brave and daring performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The television reality show is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and this season has participants including popular TV stars Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raj Jain and many others.

Recently, Divyanka had made the headlines for rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2. The actress had said that the character she was being offered was not relatable to her and therefore she said no to it even after she had done the look test. The season 1 of the show starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles while Sumona Chakravarti, Chahhat Khanna were in supporting roles. The show was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and had received much love from the audience.

Divyanka also added that she was going through a couple of scripts and would be sharing updates with her social media family and fans as and when things materialised.

The actress was last seen in a web show named Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala in which she starred opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. In the show she played the role of a chef named Nithya Sharma. The 2019 show was also Divyanka’s debut in the web space. It was streamed on ALT Balaji and Zee 5 and was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala was bankrolled by Doris Dey and Suhail Zaidi.

