Did You Know Gaurav Gera's Popular Character 'Chutki' Was The Brainchild Of Kiku Sharda

Gaurav Gera's fictional character of Chutki garnered him much love and appreciation. In a recent interview, Gaurav credited comedian-actor Kiku Sharda for suggesting him the popular character.

In an interview, Gaurav revealed, "I wanted to play different characters and entertain my fans. I cannot just keep playing Gaurav Gera my entire life. So that's how this character of Chutki came to life. I am an actor and to act, I need to play different characters. Chutki came to make the videos colourful. This was actually Kiku's suggestion who is also my good friend. He advised me to play a girl in a video and he decided to be my uncle in it. Because of that we came up with Chutki and once people started liking her I made many videos."

Gaurav further said that Kiku even suggested the name of the character, Chutki. Further praising his actor friend, Gaurav said that Kiku is experimental with his characters and brings variety to his roles, and plays them all with equal conviction.

