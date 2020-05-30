MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Did You Know Gaurav Gera's Popular Character 'Chutki' Was The Brainchild Of Kiku Sharda

Did You Know Gaurav Gera's Popular Character 'Chutki' Was The Brainchild Of Kiku Sharda

Gaurav Gera revealed since he wanted to bring fresh characters to the table, he followed his friend, actor Kiku Sharda's suggestion.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Share this:

Gaurav Gera's fictional character of Chutki garnered him much love and appreciation. In a recent interview, Gaurav credited comedian-actor Kiku Sharda for suggesting him the popular character.

In an interview, Gaurav revealed, "I wanted to play different characters and entertain my fans. I cannot just keep playing Gaurav Gera my entire life. So that's how this character of Chutki came to life. I am an actor and to act, I need to play different characters. Chutki came to make the videos colourful. This was actually Kiku's suggestion who is also my good friend. He advised me to play a girl in a video and he decided to be my uncle in it. Because of that we came up with Chutki and once people started liking her I made many videos."

Watch one of the videos here:








View this post on Instagram


Paani dena 💧


A post shared by Gaurav gera (@gauravgera) on


Gaurav further said that Kiku even suggested the name of the character, Chutki. Further praising his actor friend, Gaurav said that Kiku is experimental with his characters and brings variety to his roles, and plays them all with equal conviction.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading