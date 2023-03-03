One of the most popular films in Indian cinema, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has a sizable fan following. On June 15, 2022, the movie celebrated 21 years since its release. Although it was rumoured that Govinda was the original pick for the film, Sunny Deol ended up playing the lead role of Tara Singh. Yet according to an interview with the director Anil Sharma, Govinda was never allowed to play the part. He added that the actor got scared when he heard the script of Gadar.

According to reports, Anil Sharma said that Govinda was not finalised for the role of Tara Singh in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, the director added that he did narrate the story to him. Anil said, “Govinda was never signed for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. I was directing him in Maharaja (1998). This is when I narrated Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s story to Govinda. Toh aisa nahi tha ki maine unko cast kiya tha. Balki woh toh Gadar ki kahani sunn ke darr gaye the (Not like I cast him in the film. In fact, he got scared after listening to the story of Gadar)."

Anil further said, “He was wondering how someone could pull off a film of this kind and scale. This was a time when there was no way of recreating Pakistan; nobody had attempted it for a major part of the film. So Sunny Deol was always the first choice."

In addition to Govinda, Kajol was reportedly offered the role of the female lead. The director made it clear that he approached several actors in addition to Kajol for the role of the female protagonist. Finally, Ameesha Patel was cast.

Now fans are all set to witness the second instalment of the film. In the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, actor Sunny Deol will resurrect his magic on the big screen alongside Ameesha Patel. A fresh behind-the-scenes video from the production of Gadar 2 has surfaced online. Sunny is seen in the middle of a combat scene. Anil Sharma, who also directed the film in 2001, is in charge of directing the second part as well.

