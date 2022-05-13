Do You Know How Much Telugu Anchor Suma Kanakala Charges For An Episode Or Event?

Suma Kanakala is a well-known personality in the Telugu television industry. She is the most senior TV host as well as the leading anchor for all events and pre-release ceremonies. Anchor Suma has hosted several shows, including Cash and Star Mahila.

The crowd adores her for her astute, clever personality and the fun she injects. Her hosting abilities keep the audience on the edge of their seats. But did you know how much this gifted actor charges to host a single episode?

The host-turned-actor has appeared in auditory functions, film pre-release events, and even television shows. Suma, who is known for her spontaneous and amusing anchoring talent, reportedly charges Rs 2-2.5 lakh for each program or event.

The 48-year-old is regarded as one of the best anchors in the Telugu industry and can currently be seen in her latest movie, which was released on May 6.

According to reports, Suma made a comeback to the silver screen with a Tollywood film named Jayamma Panchayati, for which she sought a huge fee of Rs. 50 lakh.

The amount was agreed upon because of Suma’s popularity among the people of south India. Suma will make a comeback in Tollywood after 14 years since her last major film, Dhee.

The film has been surrounded by positive hype since its announcement. However, the film has received mixed reviews from audiences and does not appear to be doing well at the box office. At the same time, it has received some good reviews from critics.

The picture meets up to Suma’s expectations, but it may take more than reputation to entice spectators to the theatre. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar and has soundtracks by MM Keeravani of RRR fame.

