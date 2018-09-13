Did You Know Initially Anand Ahuja Wanted to Set Up Sonam Kapoor With His Friend?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja complement each other perfectly and they appear to be one of the couples straight from a Bollywood film. But, not many know that in real life their romance tale is no less than a film. Recently, the Mausam actor made it to the couch of Anaita Shroff and talked about her wedding, the proposal and her bond with Ahuja.Sonam revealed that initially, Anand was in a proposition to set her up with one of his friends, though later they were so hooked to each other that they kept talking the whole time. Revealing that the businessman proposed her without a ring, she said, “It was supposed to happen sometime in October but a few months before that we were in New York and this one day I was being a brat having a crappy day. I was complaining about how there was no good person in New York when he was biking and I was walking alongside. He just got off and got on one knee and asked If I wanted to marry him. ”Rest we all know that the two tied the knot happily earlier this year in May and her wedding became the talk of the town. The functions were a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salman. The film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's celebrated novel by Parmanu fame director Abhishek Sharma.