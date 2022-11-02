Did You Know Kantara's Rishab Shetty Used To Sell Water Bottles In His College Days?

Director Rishab Shetty has created euphoria among audiences with his latest mythological action thriller film Kantara. Embedded with the deep-rooted folklore and ancient traditions of rural Karnataka, Kantara is currently the top-rated Indian film on IMDb. Celebrities like Rajnikanth, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Pooja Hegde, among many others, have heap praised the film and cast.

With all credits pointing at Rishab Shetty, the director has piqued the curiosity of the masses about his personal and professional life after the success of Kantara. People, who were totally blown away by the film, are keen on knowing more about the talented personality. So, read on to find out more about Rishab and his journey to success, rife with struggles.

Top Showsha Video

As per reports, Rishab always wanted to be an actor, since he was a child, and continued to pursue his dream after graduating. He joined drama classes as well. It has also been reported that he used to sell water bottles in his initial days before he rose to stardom. The now-famous actor did several odd jobs like working in hotels to get an extra income during his college days.

Rishab starred in several serials post his graduation. He bagged his first movie, Nam Areal Ond Dina, in 2004. Although he essayed a supporting role in the film, he is said to have made an impactful mark on viewers with his performance. Later, the actor also took on the mantle of an assistant director for many movies.

After starring in several films over the years, Rishab Shetty’s first breakthrough as a lead actor was in the 2019 Kannada-language comedy-drama Bell Bottom. The film failed to leave an impression on viewers. However, Rishabh did not let failure bring him down. After 18 long years of struggle, the director finally decided to pen down the now-famous Kantara story.

With Kantara’s success, Rishab Shetty’s fame has reached its peak. People can’t seem to stop talking about his directorial expertise and exemplary performance in the blockbuster film. Today, Rishab is considered to be one of the leading actors in the South film industry.

Alongside him, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, Deepak Rai Panaje, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. The movie, which hit the big screens on September 30, has been widely released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages as well. Kantara has successfully broken the records of Rocketry, God Father, and Vikram at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here