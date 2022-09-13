Did You Know Mahima Chaudhry Changed Her Real Name Due To Subhash Ghai? Check Out Actress Top Performances

Mahima Chaudhry was one of the prominent actresses in the 90s. The actress began her career by appearing in TV shows. Mahima was also a VJ on music channels where she was noticed by popular filmmaker Subhash Ghai. She got her big break on the silver screen with Pardes in 1997. But did you know Mahima is not her actual name? Surprising? Well, her real name is Ritu Chaudhry, which she apparently changed after stepping into Bollywood.

According to reports, the actress changed her name because filmmaker Subhash Ghai had a superstition of launching big careers with actresses whose name initial started with the M letter. Therefore, she decided to change her name to Mahima Chaudhry. As the actress turns 48 and now is gearing up to make her comeback to silver screens, let’s look at the top performance of Mahima.

Pardes (1997)

The Shubash Ghai directorial Pardes had received rave reviews by critics and was also loved by the audience. Subhash wanted a fresh face to play the role of Ganga. Other than Mahima, the film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri in the male lead. Mahima also won the Filmfare award for the best female debut. Dil Kya Kare (1999)

Prakash Jha’s directorial is an emotional saga of a mother who lost her child and love. The movie revolves around Kajol’s character but Mahima also gained much appreciation from the audience for her performance as she essayed the role of Ajay Devgn’s character’s wife in the film. Khiladi (2002)

Mahima aced the character of Ritu who murders her husband after she learns that he was a conman. But her life went upside down after she meets her dead husband’s twin brother played by Akshay Kumar. The romantic thriller has been helmed by Neeraj Vora. Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002)

Mahima although had a brief role in the film but an also a crucial one. The actress garnered love from the audience for her character in the film. Mahima shared the screen space with Rekha, Preity Zinta, Jimmy Shergill and Arjun Rampal. The film revolved around two girls falling in love with the same man. Sandwich (2006)

Mahima perfectly portrayed the role of a Punjabi rural woman and a doting wife. The comedy-drama also features Raveena Tandon and Govinda. The story revolves around the man who lives with a dual identity with two wives whom he married in different circumstances.

